|
Evidence That Messianic Judaism Is right
On this site, I plan on presenting the
best evidence I can from the Hebrew Tanakh that Yehowshua, ("Jesus"), is The Jewish Messiah. Judaism should not be determined
by what mortal man says, but ONLY by The Holy Word of HaShem. Since a careful reading of The Tanakh reveals that ALL mortal
men have sinned, (including the Jewish leadership), we cannot rely on mortal man to tell us what Judaism is. Rather, ONLY
G-d determines this in His Holy Scriptures. Literally, Judaism broken-down is Judea-ism--practice of the people of The Land
of Yehudah (Judea). Yehowshua and His Talmidim went all over the Region of Judea, Proclaiming Yehowshua as The Messiah, and
The Torah. Here, I will present Evidence that Yehowshua is The Messiah. First, I will present The Hebrew Text, then right
below it, the translation I will use is The Isra'eli Authorised Version Of The Holy Bible, (I.A.V.). One brief note first
about this transliterated Hebrew Text: ".s" represents the "sin" "s" to distinguish it from the samek and ".t" represents
the taw to distinguish it from the tet:
Mal'akhi Expected The Messiah Would Come To The Second Temple--Before 70AD!
The Messiah Would Function As a Kohen (Priest) #1
The Messiah Would Function As a Kohen (Priest) #2
Indisputible Evidence Of Traditional Jewish Interpretation Of Isaiah 53!
The Immortality Of The Messiah
When Are The Sabbaths And Other Holy Days?
Is This Really Judaism?
Two Comings Of The Messiah
The Geneology Of The Messiah
The Gentiles Would Seek The Messiah While Yisra'el Would Rebel Against Him
Recommended Resources
Jerusalem Calendar
No Pagan Holidays